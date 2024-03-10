KCPD responds to early morning homicide at Independence Avenue, Van Brunt Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday at Independence Avenue and Van Brunt Boulevard.

Officers responded to a shooting at 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Independence Avenue.

While the number of victims is not known at this time, KCPD confirmed officers are investigating a homicide.

It is not known whether any suspects have been identified or are in custody.

A KSHB 41 News crew is en route to the scene.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

