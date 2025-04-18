KCPD says Thursday night crash now being investigated as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say a crash Thursday night is now being investigated as a homicide.

A police spokesperson said around 6 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the scene of an injury crash in the 3700 block of E. 51st Street.

Officers arrived and found a male victim injured and transported him to an area hospital.

The victim, later identified as Terry Lindsey, 50, was pronounced deceased at the hospital a short time later.

Detectives believe Lindsey was a pedestrian at the time he was hit and was struck intentionally by the vehicle.

Police took the suspect into custody a short time later as they continued their investigation.

