KCPD search for suspect of fatal shooting Tuesday morning near 8th, Grand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died Tuesday morning in a fatal shooting at 8th Street and Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to reports of gunshots in the area shortly before 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The male victim was located outside near Courthouse Lofts at 811 Grand Blvd. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

There is no suspect in custody at the time, and police do not yet have any suspect information to share.

Investigators say they plan to speak with nearby residents and review any potential surveillance footage.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

