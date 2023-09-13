KCPD searching for 33-year-old who needs medical care

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking help locating a 33-year-old woman who requires medical care.

Taquiesha Landis was last heard from around 4 p.m. via text.

She is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds

Police are unsure what clothing she is wearing. It is also unknown whether she is on foot or in a vehicle.

Anyone who locates Landis is asked to contact 911 immediately.

