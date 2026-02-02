KCPD searching for missing 26-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 26-year-old woman.

Caitlin Malizia was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Sunday near E. 51st Street and Bellefontaine Avenue.

She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds, according to police.

Malizia was wearing a light-colored sweatshirt with black/white pajama pants and tennis shoes when she was last seen.

KCPD reports her family is concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information about Malizia’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Sex Crimes Unit at 816-234-5220.

—

