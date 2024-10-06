KCPD searching for missing 41-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 41-year-old man.

Christopher R. Persinger was last seen Saturday, Oct. 5, near N. 61st Street and Madison Avenue in KCMO.

Police said he was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved T-shirt with brown letters on the sleeve, dark blue jeans and blue shoes.

Persinger is described as a 6-foot, 3-inch tall man with brown hair and a gray beard. He is also said to weigh around 250 pounds.

KCPD said Persinger’s family is worried about his well-being.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

