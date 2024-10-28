KCPD searching for missing 41-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 41-year-old woman.

Lataya Jenkins was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 10, in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Police said she is believed to have returned to her home in the 9500 block of Drury Avenue since then.

However, her friends and family have not seen her since Oct. 10 and are concerned for her safety, police said.

Jenkins is around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 270 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said it is possible Jenkins may not recognize where she is and could be lost.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

