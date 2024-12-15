KCPD locates missing 8-year-old girl

UPDATE, 1:37 p.m. | Police said the girl was located safely.

EARLIER | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 8-year-old girl.

She was last seen Sunday morning near N. Stoddard Avenue and NW 82nd Street.

Police said she was wearing a multi-colored pullover, leggings, and black and white Jordans.

Her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

