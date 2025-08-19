KCPD seeking info on suspects who opened fire on vehicle with children inside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, asked for the public’s help in locating several people wanted in connection with a shooting Saturday night.

Officers responded around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, on a shots-fired call involving riders on ATVs and dirt bikes.

🚨Shots fired into a vehicle with children inside – two adults struck🚨



Help us find the people on these ATVs and dirt bikes.



Saturday night, at 11:23 p.m., a large group on ATVs and bikes followed a victim from E. 18th & Grand Blvd. to E. 27th and Indiana Ave…



1/2 pic.twitter.com/lfVwDUJwSZ — kcpolice (@kcpolice) August 19, 2025

The riders followed a vehicle from 18th and Grand to 27th and Indiana, where they opened fire, police said.

Two adults in the vehicle were struck by the gunfire. Two children were also inside the vehicle but were not hit.

The injuries to the two adults were non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD at 816-234-5227.

