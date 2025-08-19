Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KCPD seeking info on suspects who opened fire on vehicle with children inside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, asked for the public’s help in locating several people wanted in connection with a shooting Saturday night.

Officers responded around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, on a shots-fired call involving riders on ATVs and dirt bikes.

The riders followed a vehicle from 18th and Grand to 27th and Indiana, where they opened fire, police said.

Two adults in the vehicle were struck by the gunfire. Two children were also inside the vehicle but were not hit.

The injuries to the two adults were non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD at 816-234-5227.

