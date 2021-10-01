KCPD seeks help identifying hit-and-run vehicle and driver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department and the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline is asking for the public's help to identify a vehicle involved in an Aug. 14 hit and run.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 a.m. when Sherlaun Moore left a party and was getting into a vehicle. An unidentified SUV hit her and the vehicle, according to a Greater KC Crime Stoppers release.

"The accident ripped a door off the vehicle Ms. Moore was attempting to enter and resulted in her being pinned under another vehicle," the release said. "Ms. Moore remains hospitalized and leads in the case are few."

If anyone has information regarding the vehicle or driver, they should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or submit an electronic tip. People who submit information that leads to an arrest and/or charges could be eligible for an award up to $2,000.

