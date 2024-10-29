KCPD reunites wandering child with family

UPDATE, 9:43 a.m. | Police said the girl's family was found and she is safe.

EARLIER | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public’s help to reunite a wandering child with her proper guardian.

Around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers found a girl wandering near Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Benton Boulevard.

Her name is believed to be Mi'Ella. She is around 3 years old.

The girl has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCPD Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

—

