KCPD seeks help to locate missing 15-year-old girl last seen in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

Analeigha Cubie was last seen at around 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 16 near the 2400 block of East 69th Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri.

Analeigha is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall with red hair that may be in braids and brown eyes. She weighs about 120 pounds.

When last seen, Analeigha was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and black shoes, police said.

Analeigha was in contact with family on Wednesday, according to police.

Police said she is believed to be an endangered juvenile as of Thursday.

Anyone with information on Analeigha's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

