KCPD seeks public’s help to locate missing 55-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 55-year-old woman.

Anita Mitchell was last seen around 5 a.m. Saturday near Meyer Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.

Police said she was wearing a blue hospital gown when she went missing.

Mitchell is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Due to her diagnosed health issues, Mitchell’s family is concerned for her well-being, per KCPD.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person Squad at 816-234-5043.

