KCPD: Shooting at 18th and Vine District kills one, injures five others early Sunday morning

Police took one person in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, said one person died and five others were hurt after a shooting at the 18th and Vine entertainment district.

A police spokesperson said gunfire broke out after 2 a.m. Sunday, while a large number of people were in the area.

One man died at the scene. Detectives later learned four other men and one woman went to the hospital with gunshot injuries related to the incident.

Detectives took one man into custody for questioning and continue their investigation. Preliminary details indicate a disturbance among people resulted in gunfire.

