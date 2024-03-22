KCPD: Shooting victim found Friday morning in Kansas City business parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the shooting death of a man found injured in a business parking lot Friday morning.

A KCPD spokesperson said officers were called for help on a shooting call around 8 a.m. to the intersection of East 67th Street and Cleveland Avenue. They found a male gunshot victim in a parking lot next to a business.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The spokesperson said the victim was across the street from the business when an unknown suspect opened fire, striking the victim.

Police are working to track down witnesses who may have information about the incident.

