KCPD: Toddler killed Sunday afternoon in driveway in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say a toddler died early Sunday afternoon when they were run over by an SUV.

First responders were called around 1:48 p.m. Sunday on the incident in the driveway of a residence in the 8100 block of E. 96th Terrace.

First responders arrived on scene and found the toddler had been run over by the SUV.

The toddler was taken to a nearby hospital, where they did not survive their injuries.

A police spokesperson said the driver of the SUV remained on the scene.

