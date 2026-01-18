KHP: 2 children injured in collision on I-635 in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Highway Patrol reports two children were injured in a collision Saturday afternoon on Interstate 635 just north of Orville Avenue.

Authorities responded to the scene shortly after 4 p.m.

The investigation into the crash revealed a GMC Sierra 1500 was northbound on I-635 as a Toyota Rav4 was disabled on the inside shoulder.

The collision occurred when the truck failed to merge and struck the Rav4.

KHP said the driver of the truck, a 25-year-old man, and the driver of the Rav4, a 28-year-old woman, were not injured.

However, the two passengers of the Rav4 sustained injury. The highway patrol said a 6-year-old boy sustained a suspected minor injury, and an 8-year-old girl is suspected of suffering serious injury.

