KU Medical Center assistant dean investigated for child pornography crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An assistant dean of the Graduate Medical Education at the University of Kansas Medical Center is at the center of a child pornography investigation.

Court documents reveal the crimes may have occurred while the employee was at work at KU Medical Center.

KSHB 41 News is naming the employee, Bardia Behravesh, due to the nature of the allegations. Behravesh has yet to be formally charged.

Agents with the United States Department of Homeland Security requested a search warrant to seize several items from Behravesh.

According to a profile on LinkedIn , Behravesh has been the assistant dean for the GME since October of 2020 and has worked at KU Medical Center since 2011.

On March 11, 2022, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Kansas City received a tip from the HSI in Detroit in regard to a Kik Messenger user listed as “jdkcmo."

Agents in Detroit had been interacting with the user "jdkcmo" undercover.

The agents reported "jdkcmo" was among other users posting child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in chats on Kik.

From Feb. 11 through Feb. 22, the agents reported user "jdkcmo" posted videos and photos depicting CSAM.

In a private chat, "jdkcmo" admitted to having sexual desires with children as young as 8-years-old, according to an undercover agent.

One way "jdkcmo" shared files on Kik was using MEGA.

On Feb. 25, HSI agents in Detroit contacted MEGA requesting subscriber information associated with the user "jdkcmo."

Using the email associated with the account, agents discovered IP addresses associated with it.

Agents also discovered that the IP addresses resolved to the internet service provider Spectrum.

A summons was sent to Spectrum for the IP addresses found which traced back to the subscriber Bardia Behravesh.

The services address was listed as 4511 w. 93rd Terrace in Prairie Village, Kansas. It was discovered Behravesh has lived there since 2010.

Agents also submitted similar requests to Kik regarding user "jdkcmo."

They were able to determine the account was associated with an IP address tracked to the University of Kansas Medical Center located at 3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, Kansas.

Agents discovered via the internet that Behravesh was an employee at the KU Medical Center.

Based on the discoverings on Kik, the HSI believed it had probable cause to request a warrant for Behravesh's home.

The warrant was granted on April 8 and was recently executed.

They are seeking to seize computer systems, software, peripherals and data storage devices, among others.

KU Medical Center is aware of the investigation and sent the following statement to KSHB 41:

While we cannot comment on allegations such as this, KU Medical Center expects its employees to conduct themselves lawfully and appropriately. These are serious allegations, and we await additional information. Because this is a personnel matter, we will not be commenting further. Kay Hawes, spokesperson for the University of Kansas Medical Center

