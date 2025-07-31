Lake Lotawana man arrested after preventing female resident to leave

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies took a male suspect into custody Thursday following an armed disturbance that started when he prevented a woman inside a home from leaving.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said Lake Lotawana police received a call from an Uber driver around 5:15 a.m. Thursday to respond to a disturbance at a residence in the 9500 block of S. Main Entrance Drive.

When police arrived, they were contacted by the Uber driver, who said he had responded to the location to pick up a female passenger but an armed male suspect inside the house refused to let the female leave.

Police called for additional resources from the sheriff’s office and the Jackson County Emergency Response Team.

After announcements, the male suspect surrendered from the home and was taken into custody without further incident.

The female at the home was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Charges are pending against the male suspect.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said the incident illustrates the importance of the “see something, say something” saying.

“In this instance, we are grateful that the Uber driver was alert and observant, recognizing that something was amiss and promptly contacting law enforcement,” Forte said in a press release. “Thanks to their vigilance and the swift response of our team, the suspect was safely taken into custody.”

