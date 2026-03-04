Lansing Correctional Facility prisoner dies Tuesday in cell

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man serving prison time for parole violations died in his cell Tuesday afternoon at the Lansing Correctional Facility in Lansing, Kansas.

Raymond M. Sanders, 32, was found unresponsive in his cell. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Sanders was serving 10 months in prison for parole violations.

The news release states Sanders had previously served nearly three years for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer in Jefferson County, Kansas.

The investigation will be conducted by the Kansas Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

