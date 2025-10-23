Lathrop, Missouri, man killed in 2-car crash Wednesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lathrop, Missouri, man died from injuries in a two-car crash early Wednesday night north of Kansas City.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, a 55-year-old Lathrop man was driving a 2000 Toyota Camry south on Missouri Highway 33 when he crossed over the center line during a curve.

The driver of a 2014 Volkswagen Passat was northbound on the highway and attempted to swerve out of the way of the Camry that had crossed over the center line, but was unable to avoid a collision.

The driver of the Camry was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Passat was transported to a hospital in Liberty for treatment of “moderate” injuries.

