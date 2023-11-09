Law enforcement investigates Warrensburg, Missouri, homicide Thursday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Law enforcement is investigating a homicide Thursday afternoon in Warrensburg, Missouri.

The Johnson County (Missouri) Sheriff’s Office said it was “currently conducting an active homicide investigation” around 4 p.m. via social media.

The sheriff’s office said “there is a significant police presence in the area” of the 200 block of South Missouri 13.

Warrensburg police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are assisting with the investigation.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have information related to this investigation to come forward,” the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said via Facebook. “If you have seen or heard anything unusual or suspicious, we strongly encourage you to contact Central Dispatch at 660-747-5511. Your assistance could be crucial to the advancement of our investigation.”

No additional information was immediately available, but the office said it was “committed to transparency and will provide updates as more information becomes available and it is appropriate to do so.”

