Law enforcement investigating death of 36-year-old man Thursday in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting Thursday night that stemmed from a reported domestic disturbance.

Officers were called around 10:45 p.m. Thursday to a residence near the 8700 block of NW Hillview Road Circle in Platte County.

Responding deputies found a 36-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds at the residence, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

The other occupants appeared to not be injured.

The sheriff's office said one of the occupants, a 57-year-old man, was taken into custody and placed on a 24-hour investigative hold at the Platte County Jail.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The names of the victim and the party in custody are not being released at this time, per the sheriff's office.

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