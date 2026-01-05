Lawrence City Hall closed following ‘altercation’ Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence Police Department (LPD) says an altercation Monday morning has closed City Hall.

In a Facebook post around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Lawrence police said they were at the city hall alongside Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical following an “altercation.”

LPD public information officer Laura McCabe told KSHB 41 News the altercation occurred around 8:05 a.m.

“We are not able to confirm details yet, but are on scene and have controlled the situation,” police said.

McCabe told KSHB 41 that police remained on the scene as of 9 a.m. and asked residents to avoid the area.

City Hall posted to its Facebook page that it will remain closed the rest of Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

