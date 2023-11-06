Lawrence High School ends lockdown after police locate pellet gun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawrence police say Lawrence High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning while officers searched for a possible firearm.

Around 10 a.m., police say the school was locked down after a student allegedly brought a firearm to school.

Police located the student, but there was not a firearm with the student at the time.

At 10:26 a.m., police said a pellet gun was located at Veteran’s Park near the high school and the lockdown was lifted.



