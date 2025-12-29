Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lawrence, Kan. police issue Silver Alert for man last seen on Dec. 23, 2025

KSHB
Roger Harry Bean
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man who has not been seen in nearly a week.

Roger Harry Bean, 77, was last seen Dec. 23, 2025, according to a police department news release.

Bean is white, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds. He has brown and gray hair.

Police said Bean has cognitive issues and will wander and try to hitchhike.

Anyone with information about Roger Harry Bean should call 911

