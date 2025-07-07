Lawrence man critically injured in Sunday stabbing; suspect in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lawrence are piecing together the details of a stabbing Sunday night at the Lawrence Community Shelter that left a victim with critical injuries.

Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to the shelter located at 3655 E. 25th St. on reports that a 41-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times.

Paramedics arrived and took the victim to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. Police said Monday the victim is expected to survive.

Once officers were on the scene, they located a 33-year-old man identified by witnesses as the suspect. The man was taken into custody and remained in the Douglas County Jail on an attempted murder charge.

