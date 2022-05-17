Lawrence police arrest man on suspicion of murder in Monday night death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence Police Department has arrested 26-year-old Chad Joseph Marek on a charge of suspicion of murder in connection with a Monday night homicide investigation .

Officers responded to the home of Marek and the victim, who was later identified as 25-year-old Regan Noelle Marek-Gibbs, at 2500 west 6th Street Monday night.

Marek was arrested on scene by LPD officers, and according to a release from the department, "domestic violence is being investigated as a contributing factor."

"An Affidavit was prepared by LPD Detectives and has been sent to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review," the release said. "This is an ongoing investigation."

LPD asks that anyone with information, call the Lawrence Police Department Investigations at 785-830-7430.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .