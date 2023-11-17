Lawrence police arrested one man Thursday in string of vandalism cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawrence police arrested one man Thursday in a string of vandalism cases that caused thousands of dollars in damages.

A second suspect has been identified, but was not in custody Thursday, according to a Lawrence Police Department Facebook post.

The series of crimes happened on Nov. 3 on the north side of the city.

The vandals damaged a city bus stop, leaving behind thousands of dollars in damages, according to the Facebook post.

They also smashed 12 windows in nine different vehicles and damaged high-dollar work equipment.

The cases remain under investigation.

