Lawrence police asking for the public's help to find missing 10-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 10-year-old boy.

Police said Sterling Brown left a residence in the 800 block of Sunset Drive around 2:30 p.m. Thursday on a toy motorbike.

Sterling is wearing a Pokémon t-shirt and very dark green shorts.

If anyone sees Brown, call 911.

