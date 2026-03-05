Lawrence police bust likely tire theft scam, investigation ongoing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department responded to a call from an auto repair shop employee who suspected a customer was attempting to complete a fraudulent purchase Tuesday.

The customer was trying to purchase $3,400 worth of tires around noon at Big O’ Tires on West Sixth Street in Lawrence, per a social media post from LKPD.

While the suspect was detained, law enforcement learned of other Lawrence tire stores reporting the same suspicious activity.

The police department thinks the suspect is part of a group of people traveling through multiple states, buying tires with fraudulent cards and reselling them.

An investigation is underway into the alleged scam.

