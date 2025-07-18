Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lawrence police investigating after 2 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawrence police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one person critically injured Thursday night.

Police said the shooting occurred at 1600 Haskell Ave. shortly after 8 p.m.

Responding officers found two people dead on scene.

One person was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center with critical injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

