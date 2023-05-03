Lawrence police investigating altercation near Lawrence Free State High School involving firearm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawrence police are investigating an altercation Wednesday afternoon near Lawrence Free State High School involving a firearm.

According to police, at around 1:06 p.m., as students were making their way out of school, several students and a passenger in a car that was not on school property got into an argument.

The argument turned into a physical altercation and the person in the car came out of it pulling a gun.

Students then fled the scene, but no shots were fired.

The school resource officer arrested the suspect, who is currently in custody.

Lawrence police said they are looking for witnesses who saw the incident.

If witnesses have any information regarding the incident, they are asked to call dispatch at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers at 1-785-843-TIPS.

