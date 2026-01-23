Lawrence police investigating shooting in apartment building that left 1 hospitalized

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in an apartment building Friday afternoon.

Police confirmed the incident happened in an apartment building on Lynch Court, which is just south of 7th Street and west of Michigan Street.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical also responded to the scene.

The victim has been transported to an area hospital, police said.

Police believe the suspect left the scene in a vehicle and are working to track the person down.

Police also notified people to avoid the area of 4th and Minnesota streets after the shooting investigation led authorities to that area.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

