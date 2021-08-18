Lawrence police investigating Wednesday morning homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lawrence, Kansas, are investigating a Wednesday morning homicide.

A spokesperson for the police department said officers were on the scene in the 1000 block of West 23rd Street.

A suspect is in custody, the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

