Lawrence police investigating Wednesday morning homicide

Posted at 10:02 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 11:02:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lawrence, Kansas, are investigating a Wednesday morning homicide.

A spokesperson for the police department said officers were on the scene in the 1000 block of West 23rd Street.

A suspect is in custody, the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

