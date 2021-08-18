Lawrence police investigating Wednesday morning homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lawrence, Kansas, are investigating a Wednesday morning homicide.
A spokesperson for the police department said officers were on the scene in the 1000 block of West 23rd Street.
A suspect is in custody, the spokesperson said.
—
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.