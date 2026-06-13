Lawrence police look for help in 2001 teacher sexual assault case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Lawrence high school teacher was charged earlier this month with sexual assault, and police are asking for help in the case.

On June 3, Douglas County, Kansas, prosecutors charged John Lotz with one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child in connection with an incident between February and April of 2001. Lawrence police say Lotz is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old at the time.

As part of their investigation, Lawrence police traveled this month to Terre Haute, Indiana. Detectives located and later arrested Lotz after an interview.

Lotz was transported back to Kansas to face the charges. He made his initial appearance before a judge on June 4. A bond modification hearing is set for June 30.

Lotz remains in custody at the Douglas County Jail on a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

In a social media post on Friday , Lawrence police ask anyone who has information to add to the case or who may have been a victim to contact 785-843-0250.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.