Lawrence police search for man accused of entering apartment, sexually assaulting sleeping woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a man accused of entering an apartment and sexually assaulting a sleeping 21-year-old woman early Wednesday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 2200 block of West 26th Street at 4 a.m. this morning after the woman woke up to the suspect in her bedroom after he reportedly "inappropriately touched" her, according to LPD. He entered the apartment unit while all occupants were asleep.

The male suspect fled the scene before police were called and police were unable to locate him within the area.

He is described as a white male and was reportedly last seen wearing khaki cargo shorts and no shirt.

The unit was processed for forensic evidence, which may be used to identify the suspect, per LPD. Detectives are trying to identify leads in the case.

The police department is asking nearby residents to check security cameras and video doorbells between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. for possible leads.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to call dispatch at 785-832-7509, or submit a tip anonymously through the Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-8477.

