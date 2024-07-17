Lawrence teen who was reported missing dies in crash near Clinton Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old Lawrence teen who was reported missing by family on Monday died in a crash near Clinton Lake, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Brody Minton was found dead inside a 1997 Nissan Altima in a wooded area of the road in the 900 block of N 1150 Road on Tuesday.

A person contacted dispatchers after locating tracks in the area and finding the Nissan.

Minton was the only person inside the vehicle.

On Monday, Minton's family had reported him missing and authorities tried to locate him.

Deputies had extensively searched for Minton, including at the campgrounds of Clinton Lake.

No word on what led to the crash.

