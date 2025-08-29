Lawrence woman, 35, stabbed to death early Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lawrence say a 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death early Friday morning.

According to a social media post , officers were called around 7:22 a.m. to the 1800 block of Massachusetts Street.

The first officers on the scene located the woman behind a building with apparent stab wounds. The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police have launched a homicide investigation into the woman’s death, and are talking with potential witnesses.

No suspect information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

