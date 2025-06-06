Lawrence woman charged for distributing drugs that lead to death of Johnson County woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawrence woman is being held on a $750,000 bond after she was charged with distributing drugs that led to the death of a Johnson County woman in September 2024.

In May, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office filed a charge of distributing causing death against Ellana Graham.

Court documents accuse Graham of distributing a controlled substance that led to the death of Cherie Williams.

A warrant was issued for Graham’s arrest on May 29. She was arrested Thursday by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Johnson County Jail where she remained as of 11 a.m. Friday.

She’s set to appear before a judge in a video conference Friday afternoon.

