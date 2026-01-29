Lawson man killed, 3 others injured in Thursday morning crash in Clinton County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old Lawson, Missouri, man died in a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning in northern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 6:05 a.m. Thursday, the man was driving a 2015 Toyota Highlander west on Route PP, west of U.S. 69 Highway, when it crossed into the path of an eastbound 2022 Freightliner trash truck, striking it head on.

The force of the collision sent the Toyota into the path of a 2017 GMC Sierra van.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the GMC was transported by air ambulance to University Health in Kansas City, Missouri, for treatment of serious injuries.

Two occupants in the trash truck were transported by ambulance to Liberty Hospital for treatment of injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

