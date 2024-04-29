Lawson, Missouri, man charged with 1st-degree murder of wife Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 49-year-old Lawson, Missouri, man is being held without bond after he was charged with the first-degree murder of his wife late Saturday night.

Lawrence Patrick Neary faces first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of his wife, Patty Neary, 47.

Court documents filed in Ray County in support of the charges revealed the couple had been in an argument throughout the evening that escalated when shots were fired.

Missouri State Highway Patrol detectives helped Lawson police process the scene.

Court documents said detectives found Patty Neary’s body in a closet of the home with five shell casings nearby.

Lawrence Neary spoke to detectives early Sunday, April 28, during which he recalled his version of the incident. After Patty Neary had been shot, he said he initially left the residence through a window but then returned briefly to retrieve his cell phone before once again leaving the scene.

He was taken into custody around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Lawrence Neary is scheduled for an initial appearance at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Ray County Circuit Court Judge Lori Jeanette Baskins ordered Lawrence Neary to be held without bond pending trial.

“Considering factors and individual circumstances of the case known at the time, the Court finds clear and convincing evidence that no combination of non-monetary and monetary conditions will secure the safety of the community or other person,” Baskins wrote in a court filing Sunday. “Court orders no bond, defendant detained pending trial.”

