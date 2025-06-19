Lawsuit filed by family of woman murdered at Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl Rally at Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was shot and killed at the 2024 Chiefs' Super Bowl Rally at Union Station, has filed a civil lawsuit in Jackson County Circuit Court.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Michael Galvan, Lopez-Galvan's husband, her son, Marc Lopez-Galvan, and daughter, Adriana Lopez-Galvan.

The lawsuit's defendants include Union Station Kansas City, Inc., the City of Kansas City, and the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission, along with alleged shooters Dominic Miller, Lyndell Mays and Terry Young. Three other shooters, whose names were not included in the lawsuit, also are defendants in the suit.

A gun battle began at 1:49 p.m. just as the rally ended.

The lawsuit states that about half a dozen gunmen fired an estimated 40 shots at one another and into the crowd.

Gunfire killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan, wounded her husband, and 20 other people.

"This was a preventable tragedy. Gun sellers ignored their responsibilities under the law. Premises owners and event planners turned a blind eye to foreseeable risks of violence," the lawsuit states. "And young men armed with pistols and rifles turned a mass gathering into a mass shooting. Each defendant played a part in this tragedy. So each must be held accountable."

Two of the claims in the lawsuit are that straw purchases of firearms were made from Frontier Justice and, in separate purchases, from The Ammo Box at the RK Gun Show.

In addition, the lawsuit claims Union Station and the City of Kansas City, Missouri, had a responsibility to "ensure adequate security measures were in place for the rally," the lawsuit states.

Three other companies that had event planning responsibilities for the rally were the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission, O'Neill Events and Marketing and Flyover Event Co. LLC.

Among the claims against Union Station, the city and other event planners:

The defendants owed a duty to make the premises reasonably safe for Plaintiff and other attendees.

The defendants owed a duty to exercise ordinary care to protect Plaintiff and other attendees from foreseeable risks of harm and violence.

The defendants knew or should have known of a high probability of violence during the rally due to a history of violent incidents in and around the premises.

The plaintiffs requested a jury trial in their filing.

