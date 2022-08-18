Leavenworth County warns of scams by alleged bail bondsmen, attorneys

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office has recently received reports of scams by alleged bail bondsmen and attorneys.

These scammers claim a family member or friend has been arrested and describe a scenario usually involving a plausible crime the person connected to the victim could have committed.

"We have heard of DUIs or texting and driving accidents, etc," Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a news release. "Sometimes, they also have a person call who says they are a lawyer for the person they claim has been arrested asking for money."

The perpetrators sometimes determine where the victim lives as well.

Most of the victims have been over 60 years old, according to Thompson.

"We are asking if anyone receives a claim that someone they know is arrested, hang up and do their own appropriate investigation," Thompson said. "The first person to call is the person they claim has been arrested, and then go from there."

Thompson advises verifying the bondsman's identity, not paying any bondsman money over the phone and not giving any personal information.

