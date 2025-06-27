Leavenworth man accused of killing 2 of his children ruled incompetent to stand trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth County District Court found Donald Ray Jackson, Jr., 45, incompetent to stand trial for the murders of his two sons.

A news release from Leavenworth County Attorney Tod Thompson’s office stated the court has determined that the defendant is not able to assist in his defense, and the case is on hold pending further evaluations and commitment proceedings.

Jackson, if found competent at a later time, could face the death penalty for shooting and killing his 14-year-old son, Logan, and his 12-year-old son, Austin, in October 2020 at their home in Leavenworth.

“This case will be on hold pending further evaluation of the defendant,” Thompson said Thursday. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families at this time.”

