Leavenworth man convicted for forcing way into home, pointing gun at family while collecting debt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth man was convicted after forcing himself into a home while armed to collect money that was owed to him.

Dejuan E. Sweet, 23, was found guilty for aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated endangering a child and one county of battery.

On March 26, Sweet pushed his way into the home of the victim who owed him money.

Sweet demanded money and pointed a gun at one victim along with his pregnant girlfriend.

One victim tried to move their child out of the room to safety and Sweet also pointed a gun towards them.

Sweet later fought someone inside the home before leaving after someone called police.

He'll be sentenced on Nov. 4.

