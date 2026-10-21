Leavenworth man convicted of several crimes after fleeing police, causing injury to passengers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth man was convicted of several crimes after a police pursuit and fatal crash in 2025.

The Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office agreed to Johmelo Marki Mapp-Jenkins’ no-contest plea on Tuesday after hearing evidence and “taking into consideration the wishes of the victim’s family,” according to the county attorney.

Tuesday was the second day of the jury trial.

As a result of the no-contest plea, Mapp-Jenkins was convicted of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in great bodily harm, aggravated battery, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Mapp-Jenkins was pulled over for driving 45 mph in a 30 mph zone on Aug. 23, 2025, near Holy Angels Catholic Church on Leavenworth Road in Basehor. As the officer was approaching, Mapp-Jenkins sped off.

During the pursuit, Mapp-Jenkins drove over a lawn, reached speeds over 95 mph, and crashed onto an embankment at the intersection of 147th and Parallel Road, the county attorney said.

After the crash, Mapp-Jenkins tried running away, leaving his unconscious passengers in the vehicle.

The front passenger died, and the back passenger suffered severe injuries.

“Fleeing from the police can only result in greater problems, injuries, and even death,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a news release. “A person behind the wheel is responsible for the safety of those inside one’s vehicle and those around and will be held accountable when endangering the lives of others or fleeing from law enforcement.”

Mapp-Jenkins is being held in the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. He will be sentenced Nov. 13.

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