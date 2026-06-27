Leavenworth man pleads no contest in shooting death of his friend in April in Leavenworth County, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 20-year-old man who shot and killed a friend in April while demonstrating what he called a "trick" was convicted of involuntary manslaughter after a no-contest plea Friday in Leavenworth County Court.

Tyren Bradley is scheduled to be sentenced at 1 p.m. on August 5.

The shooting happened about 2:50 p.m. on April 28, 2026, in the basement of a house in the 14700 block of Hillside Road.

A news release from the Leavenworth County Attorney's Office states a gathering of friends in the basement of the house talked about guns and shooting competitions.

Bradley got a pistol and showed the others what he called a "trick," according to the news release.

He said he pulled trigger during his demonstration and the gun fired.

A bullet hit Emmanuel Dickens, Jr., 22, in the chest. He died at the scene.

"This tragic case is a heartbreaking reminder that firearms should never be handled carelessly," Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson stated in the news release. "Every firearm should be treated as if it is loaded, one reckless decision can forever change the lives of many families.”

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