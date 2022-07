KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 20-year-old woman was shot to death overnight in Leavenworth.

Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens tells KSHB 41 News that police responded to a reported shooting overnight in the 2900 block of Ralph Bunch Drive.

When officers arrived, they located the woman who had been shot.

She was pronounced deceased.

Kitchens said more information would be released later Friday morning.

