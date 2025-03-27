Leavenworth police investigating suspicious death of 3-year-old child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leavenworth police are investigating the suspicious death of a three-year-old child Wednesday morning.

Police officers went to the Woodland Village Apartments at about 4 a.m. on a 911 call, according to police.

The child, whose name has not been released, was in an apartment with acquaintances of the family who live in the apartment complex.

No cause of death or other information about the child's death were released by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

